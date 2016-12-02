click to enlarge
Last month, the Arkansas Bar Association circulated the final draft
of a proposed constitutional amendment to chose members of the Arkansas Supreme Court
by appointment rather than election.
It proposes a nine-member nominating committee (with five from the Bar Association), which would come up with three names. The governor would then make the final choice. Or, if the governor didn't like any of the choices, the nine-member committee would choose. Justices would serve a single 14-year term. They now are elected to eight-year terms.
Now, before the Bar Association's House of Delegates meets to vote on the proposal on Dec. 16 at UALR's Bowen School of Law, the group is holding a series of public forums to discuss the proposal. The first was held earlier this week in Pine Bluff.
If the Bar Association's membership approves the proposal, it would be up to the legislature to refer it to voters. As Max opined last month, that's probably a long shot
. If the legislature didn't refer it to voters, the Bar Association or another group could mount a petition effort.
When: December 8, 2016 / 4:00 - 6:00
Where: Craighead County Public Library / Round Room
315 W Oak Ave.
Jonesboro, AR 72401
When: Monday, December 12, 2016 / 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Where: University of Arkansas
Willard J. Walker Hall, Room 203
191 N. Harmon Ave
Fayetteville, AR 72701
When: Thursday, December 15, 2016 / 6:00 pm
Where: Clinton School of Public Service
1200 President Clinton Ave.
Little Rock, AR 72201