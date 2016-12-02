Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 2, 2016

Immigration Bill introduced to strip state funds from hypothetical 'sanctuary cities' in Arkansas

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 11:26 AM

SEN. GARY STUBBLEFIELD: Sponsor of bill to 'prohibit municipal sanctuary policies.' - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • SEN. GARY STUBBLEFIELD: Sponsor of bill to 'prohibit municipal sanctuary policies.'

State Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) has filed a bill that would prohibit "sanctuary policies" in Arkansas cities and render municipalities ineligible for state funds if they enact such policies.

Broadly speaking, the local policies Senate Bill 14 targets are those that demonstrate tolerance towards undocumented immigrants.

Specifically, the bill says a "sanctuary policy" is an ordinance or law enforcement policy "whether formally enacted or informally adopted" that would do one of the following: limit reporting of immigration status to federal authorities, restrict custody transfers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, require ICE to obtain a warrant before making a custody transfer, prevent law enforcement officers from asking a person about his or her citizenship/immigration status, or grant illegal immigrants "the right to lawful presence or status within the municipality in violation of federal law."

SB 14 places enforcement authority with the state attorney general. Upon receiving a citizen complaint, the AG's office must issue an opinion stating whether the municipality does indeed have a "sanctuary policy." If that opinion is in the affirmative, the city is cut off from state funds until the AG "certifies that the sanctuary policy is repealed or no longer in effect."

Moreover, all law enforcement officers — state and municipal — must be provided with "written notice of his or her duty to cooperate with state and federal agencies and officials on matters of enforcement of state and federal laws governing immigration."

This looks to be cookie-cutter conservative legislation. A quick Google search shows bills with identical language were introduced in Kansas and Louisiana, and probably other statehouses as well.

Would this affect anything substantially in Arkansas? I'm unaware of any municipality in the state with a "sanctuary policy" as Stubblefield (or rather, whoever actually wrote this legislation) defines it, but I'll be asking around. Certainly, it sends a clear and ominous message to undocumented immigrants and their families.

It's been awhile since Arkansas has seen legislation specifically targeting immigrants, but after the 2016 election proved the political utility of shameless xenophobia, it couldn't stay that way for long.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

  • Blue Hog says Fort Smith police tried to hack into his computer

    Matt Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report and a Little Rock lawyer, says in a new filing in a long-running lawsuit by a Fort Smith police officer against the department that a computer file sent by Fort Smith officer contained software intended to hack into his computer and make his hard drive unsafe.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

    A petition drive has begun to encourage a demand that Sen. Jason Rapert pay for the legal fees in defending his Ten Commandments monument proposed for the state Capitol grounds. It's more work by the Satanic Temple, which has fought church-state entanglement around the country.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 28, 2016

  • Little Rock School District sued over refusal to release employee's records

    Matt Campbell, a Little Rock lawyer, said he filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today against the Little Rock School District for its failure to provide personnel records of Teresa Gordon, a media specialist at Jefferson Elementary.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 14, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover

Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover

This small south Arkansas city was once one of the top oil producers in the nation.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation