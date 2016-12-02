Next week, lobbyists will ply legislators with free food and drink, three meals a day, every day

Sunday, Dec. 4th

Monday, Dec. 5th

Tuesday, Dec. 6th

Wednesday, Dec. 7th

Thursday, Dec. 8th

Friday, Dec. 9th

Theis revving up, and that means lobbyists are, too.Next week, the state House of Representatives begins its institute of legislative proceedings to educate members — many of whom are incoming freshmen — about procedure and state government. That's all good and well, but it also creates an opportunity for industry groups to wine and dine legislators.Beginning with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception and dinner at the Regions Bank building on Sunday evening, lobbyists will be buying the legislature three free meals a day each day next week. (Well, OK, only breakfast and lunch on Friday, since the institute sessions end at noon that day.)This is a problem because of, a 2014 ballot measure that voters approved with the intent of prohibiting lobbyists from buying legislators meals and gifts. Or rather, it should be. After the amendment was approved, the legislature then decided that certain "planned events" hosted by lobbyists are exempt from the restriction. The Ethics Commission, which enforces state ethics laws, didn't raise a fuss — and so free breakfasts, lunches and dinners for lawmakers by lobbyists became a near-daily occurrence in the 2015 session. Expect the same in 2017, unless something changes regarding enforcement.And here's a rundown of who's paying for what. All events are at the Capitol Hill Apartment Building unless otherwise stated. Exact times can be found on the House website.Cocktail reception and dinner at the Little Rock Club - Regions Bank Bldg., hosted byandBreakfast, hosted byLunch, hosted byReception and dinner, hosted byBreakfast, hosted byLunch, hosted byDinner at the Victory Building Rm. 445, hosted byBreakfast, hosted byand theLunch, hosted byDinner at the Capital Hotel, hosted byand theBreakfast, hosted byand theLunch, hosted by theDinner at Cothams in the City, hosted byBreakfast, hosted byLunch, hosted by the