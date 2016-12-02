Find out more →

Friday, December 2, 2016

Second arch of Broadway Bridge floated into place

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
The second arch of the new Broadway Bridge is in place or will be shortly. Barges and tow boats shuttled the arch into place in, as the state Highway Department described it, a "delicate choreography."


