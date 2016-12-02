State revenue report shows gross tax collections below forecast for November

Arkansas's general revenue report for November shows strength in corporate and individual income tax revenue, but weakness in sales tax figures.Corporate income tax collections were $2.7 million above forecast and individual income tax collections were $1.6 million over forecast, the report from the state Department of Finance and Administration says. Sales tax collections were $8.7 million below forecast for the month.Gross revenue collections for last month were 3.1 percent below last year (a $14.5 million decrease) and 1 percent below forecast (about $4.3 million off the projected figure).For the current fiscal year 2017 (which began July 1), year-to-date gross general revenue is below forecast by 0.8 percent, or $21.1 million. That's about the same percentage behind forecast as in October.Total year-to-date gross collections are at around $2.5 billion, a $23.4 million increase above last year.