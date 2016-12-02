Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover
This small south Arkansas city was once one of the top oil producers in the nation.
Millions of working-age people, especially men, are neither working nor looking for work, which remains the lingering weak spot in the United States economy and is most likely a factor in Americans’ continued dissatisfaction with the economy (and their votes for Donald J. Trump for president).Some Democrats will take the solid November jobs numbers as more bittersweet vindication that the presidency of Barack Obama has been an unmitigated economic success. Obama inherited a recession and a financial crisis, and he's about to leave office with a stable economy, pre-housing-crisis levels of employment and (despite investors' moaning about Dodd-Frank) thriving financial markets. This is all true, and it stands in almost absurd contrast to the visions of the Obama-fueled economic collapse that conservatives have been fantasizing about for years.
Moreover, some progress toward higher wages reported in the October jobs numbers was partly reversed, with an 0.1 percent fall in average hourly earnings for private-sector workers. Still, the 2.5 percent gain in that wage measure over the last year represents real income gains in a time of low inflation. And the silver lining of softer wage growth is that it will make the Fed more inclined to be patient in raising rates by diminishing the central bank’s inflation fears.
Unemployment rate in November— Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) December 2, 2016
No H.S. diploma: 7.9%
H.S. diploma: 4.9%
Some college: 3.9%
College degree: 2.3%https://t.co/gyksCH2TuI pic.twitter.com/VkUbi2lCoA
Not only did the unemployment rate fall for the "wrong" reasons, it continues to mask just how bad the economy is for workers of color. pic.twitter.com/rvsGJxIty3— Elise Gould (@eliselgould) December 2, 2016
For workers like Mr. Roell, 36, who started at Carrier just weeks after receiving his high school diploma and never returned to school, the problem is not a shortage of jobs in the area. Instead, it is a drought of jobs that pay anywhere near the $23.83 an hour he makes at Carrier, let alone enough to give him a toehold in the middle class.The past eight years have been good ones for the economy writ large. But the brutal truth is that the Obama administration hasn't reversed the long-term trends towards greater and greater income and wealth inequality.
When he drives to work each day before dawn, Mr. Roell passes warehouse after warehouse of giants like Walmart and Kohl’s with “Help Wanted” signs outside promising jobs within. The problem is that they typically pay $13 to $15 an hour.
Showing 1-1 of 1
You would have thought that a group actually doing their job and responsible for the…
Please tell me they're staying white. Please tell me they're not going to be painted…
Well, Sound, as has been accurately pointed out by you and others, Trump isn't military…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings