Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, December 2, 2016

Economy What we should and shouldn't take away from November's jobs report

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge NOV. 10: President Obama meets with President-elect Trump days after the election. - JESUSEMEN ONI / VOA VIA WIKI COMMONS
  • Jesusemen Oni / VOA via Wiki Commons
  • NOV. 10: President Obama meets with President-elect Trump days after the election.

The big national news this morning was the U.S. Labor Department's November jobs report showing an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, the lowest in nine years. An interest rate increase from the Fed is expected sometime this month.

The economy added 178,000 jobs last month. October's gains were 142,000. That's good, although part of the decline in unemployment was caused by people dropping out of the labor force — around 226,000 workers. Some of those are retirees, but not all, as Neil Irwin at the NYT's Upshot elaborates:
Millions of working-age people, especially men, are neither working nor looking for work, which remains the lingering weak spot in the United States economy and is most likely a factor in Americans’ continued dissatisfaction with the economy (and their votes for Donald J. Trump for president).

Moreover, some progress toward higher wages reported in the October jobs numbers was partly reversed, with an 0.1 percent fall in average hourly earnings for private-sector workers. Still, the 2.5 percent gain in that wage measure over the last year represents real income gains in a time of low inflation. And the silver lining of softer wage growth is that it will make the Fed more inclined to be patient in raising rates by diminishing the central bank’s inflation fears.
Some Democrats will take the solid November jobs numbers as more bittersweet vindication that the presidency of Barack Obama has been an unmitigated economic success. Obama inherited a recession and a financial crisis, and he's about to leave office with a stable economy, pre-housing-crisis levels of employment and (despite investors' moaning about Dodd-Frank) thriving financial markets. This is all true, and it stands in almost absurd contrast to the visions of the Obama-fueled economic collapse that conservatives have been fantasizing about for years.

But it would be a huge mistake if liberals use these macro-level facts to avoid reckoning with the reality of their concomitant failure to address economic stagnation and decline for large sections of the American population.

For one thing, urban counties have seen a much stronger recovery from the recession than rural ones and have enjoyed much stronger job growth. For another, unemployment levels vary greatly depending on educational attainment — and contra the simplistic "economic anxieties of the white working class" narrative, there's also a huge employment gap in terms of race:


Also, unemployment figures don't tell you about the kinds of jobs being created. Even average hourly earnings numbers can mask rising wage inequality. (Stagnant pay for most workers + big raises for a few = rising median wages.) Take as an anecdotal example this New York Times story about the Carrier plants in Indiana that have recently been used as by Donald Trump as a prop in his "dealmaking" narrative:
For workers like Mr. Roell, 36, who started at Carrier just weeks after receiving his high school diploma and never returned to school, the problem is not a shortage of jobs in the area. Instead, it is a drought of jobs that pay anywhere near the $23.83 an hour he makes at Carrier, let alone enough to give him a toehold in the middle class.

When he drives to work each day before dawn, Mr. Roell passes warehouse after warehouse of giants like Walmart and Kohl’s with “Help Wanted” signs outside promising jobs within. The problem is that they typically pay $13 to $15 an hour.
The past eight years have been good ones for the economy writ large. But the brutal truth is that the Obama administration hasn't reversed the long-term trends towards greater and greater income and wealth inequality.

Think Donald Trump and Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross are just the guys to level the playing field?

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

  • Dexter Suggs resigns as Little Rock school superintendent

    This just in from state Education Department: Today, Commissioner Johnny Key reached an agreement with Dr. Dexter Suggs that resulted in Dr. Suggs’ immediate resignation as superintendent of the Little Rock School District.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

  • Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

    A petition drive has begun to encourage a demand that Sen. Jason Rapert pay for the legal fees in defending his Ten Commandments monument proposed for the state Capitol grounds. It's more work by the Satanic Temple, which has fought church-state entanglement around the country.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 28, 2016

  • More legal headaches for Dexter Suggs

    Dexter Suggs may have cleared out his office before the workday began today, but he still has lingering legal matters as defendant in lawsuits against him and the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 21, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover

Learn about one of the wildest oil booms in history in Smackover

This small south Arkansas city was once one of the top oil producers in the nation.

Most Viewed

  • Bill introduced to strip state funds from hypothetical 'sanctuary cities' in Arkansas

    It's been awhile since Arkansas has seen legislation specifically targeting immigrants, but after the 2016 election proved the political utility of shameless xenophobia, it couldn't stay that way for long.

  • Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns

    Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

  • Second arch of Broadway Bridge floated into place

    The second arch of the new Broadway Bridge is in place or will be shortly. Barges and tow boats shuttled the arch into place in, as the state Highway Department described it, a "delicate choreography."

  • Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds

    Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

  • 83-year-old man shot and killed by Pope County sheriff deputy

    The Arkansas State Police issued more information this morning about the officer-involved shooting in Pope County yesterday. The individual shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy was Quinton Phillips, 83, of Dover.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation