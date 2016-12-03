Little Rock City Board to consider resolution asking legislature to repeal R.E. Lee, MLK Jr. holidays

click to enlarge
The Little Rock City Board
session for Tuesday includes consideration of several noteworthy proposals:
*A resolution
to ask the Little Rock delegation of the state legislature to sponsor a bill to end the practice of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.
and Robert E. Lee
on the same holiday. Such legislation failed three times in the last General Assembly in the face of stiff opposition from defenders of the Confederacy. The Pulaski County Quorum Court unanimously approved a similar resolution in March
.
*A rezoning request
from a Popeye's chicken restaurant franchisee is looking to open in a vacant branch bank building on 4908 W. Markham. In a 5-5 vote, the Planning Commission voted to deny the rezoning request. City staff recommends denial because, as Max wrote earlier, the corner is viewed as an entry into Hillcrest through a primarily residential neighborhood, with single-family homes on the east side of Markham and north of the bank branch building.
*A resolution
to rescind the Little Rock Planning Commission's denial of a conditional use permit to allow a private wastewater treatment plant in western Pulaski County in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction. Leslie Peacock has written
about developer Rick Ferguson's plans to build a subdivision in the Nowlin Creek area and area resident's concerns about pollution. Peacock reported that city director Gene Fortson said the city should consider developing policy to broaden the Planning Commissions's regulations on extraterritorial development.