Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

Most Shared Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

Arkansas Democrats' rocky road forward No state political party in the modern era has had a more abrupt fall than Arkansas's Democrats

Child welfare too often about 'punishing parents,' DCFS consultant tells legislators Reforms promised by the Division of Children and Family Services are "absolutely necessary," the president of DCFS's independent consultant told a legislative committee this morning. But they still may not be enough to control the state's alarming growth in foster care cases.

Donald Trump taps Tom Price for HHS Secretary; Medicaid and Medicare cuts could be next The selection of Tom Price as HHS secretary could signal that the Trump administration will dismantle the current healthcare safety net, both Medicaid and Medicare.

Fake economics Fake news is a new phenomenon in the world of politics and policy, but hokey economic scholarship has been around as long as Form 1040 and is about as reliable as the news hoaxes that enlivened the presidential campaign.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

The gloomy Sunday line For now, over to you.