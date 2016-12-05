Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, December 5, 2016

As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to make firing educators easier

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 2:23 PM

HELP WANTED: Students at Helena-West Helena's Central High School.
  • SARAH WHITES-KODITSCHEK
  • HELP WANTED: Students at Helena-West Helena's Central High School.

In a press release today, the state Education Department promotes the "Arkansas Teacher Cadets Program," which encourages high school juniors and seniors to enter the teaching profession.

The program allows participating high school students to earn concurrent credit from a college or university and includes a classroom internship. This school year, there are 38 Arkansas schools and over 450 students participating.

It sounds like a good initiative, but it remains to be seen how many of those students actually become teachers. And unless the cadets program can scale up in a major way, it doesn't come close to addressing the growing teacher shortage in the state.

On Friday, Arkansas Public Media's Sarah Whites-Koditschek had an illuminating report on the efforts that some struggling districts in Arkansas are taking to fill holes in their classroom staff, including licensure waivers that allow schools to hire people with minimal training and no teaching certification. Inevitably, it's the poorest and most needy schools that end up with the most underqualified staff.

That problem threatens to get a lot worse because of a steep decline in the number of Arkansas college students going into teaching. KUAR reports:
The licensure waivers are in part a response to a dramatic drop in the number of Arkansans interested in becoming teachers through existing pathways. In the last three years, the total number of aspiring teachers enrolled in any kind of preparatory program in the state has dropped by half.

In 2013, 7,758 were enrolled, and in 2016 that number fell to 3,944.
Juxtapose that trend with a bill filed last week by Rep. Bruce Cozart (R-Hot Springs) that will end due process protections for teacher terminations in districts that have been taken over by the state. The bill will allow a waiver of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act in such districts. Another bill by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) would undo the fair dismissal act for principals, APs and central office staff for all districts.

Whites-Koditschek found that Helena-West Helena is employing 15 non-certified teachers, more than any other district in the state. Helena-West Helena has been under state takeover for for years. Is the solution to its educational woes really to make teachers easier to fire?

Even if one accepts the highly dubious premise that "bad teachers" are a root cause of school dysfunction (rather than a consequence), where will the "good teachers" come from to fill positions at schools in districts like Helena and high-poverty campuses in Little Rock?

Meanwhile, salaries remain low for teachers in Arkansas — especially in the poorest districts. The legislature is likely to increase public education funding by a mere 1 percent this year. And teacher health insurance remains in a state of low-level crisis, because it is chronically underfunded by the state.

Given all that, it's hard not to feel a little pessimistic about this quote from ADE’s Teacher
Recruitment and Retention program adviser accompany the press release today: “With the Arkansas Teacher Cadets Program, we are providing opportunities for students to learn more about the teaching profession and the positive experiences they can have as teachers. This program also gives schools the opportunity to build their future teacher pipeline by encouraging students to enter the teaching profession.”

  • It's official: Mike Huckabee has lost his mind

    Mike Huckabee's plan for winning the Republican presidential nomination is to convince primary voters there's a holy war underway against Christians.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 24, 2015

  • Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

    A petition drive has begun to encourage a demand that Sen. Jason Rapert pay for the legal fees in defending his Ten Commandments monument proposed for the state Capitol grounds. It's more work by the Satanic Temple, which has fought church-state entanglement around the country.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 28, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds

    Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

  • Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns

    Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

  • Forget identity politics

    Amid the climate of disbelief and fear among Democrats following Donald Trump's election, a fascinating debate has broken out about what's called "identity politics" on the left, "political correctness" by the right.

  • Lawsuit filed against ADC officials, prison chaplain convicted of sexual assault at McPherson

    A former inmate who claims she was sexually assaulted over 70 times by former McPherson Womens' Unit chaplain Kenneth Dewitt has filed a federal lawsuit against Dewitt, several staff members at the prison, and officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, including former director Ray Hobbs.

  • Lessons from Standing Rock

    A Fayetteville resident joins the 'water protectors' allied against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

  • Arkansan of the Year?

    Who should be the Arkansas Times' 2016 Arkansan of the Year? We're taking nominations.

  • The Arkansas legislature, SCOTUS and the 'normalization of influence peddling'

    Lobbyists routinely hosting "planned events" for legislators is insidious exactly because no one involved — neither lobbyists nor legislators — perceive their actions as wrong.

  • Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns

    Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

  • Democrat Roy Cooper will be NC governor; Pat McCrory concedes at last

    North Carolina voted for Donald Trump but rejected a Republican incumbent governor. Why? It's yet another question to add to the ongoing debate on the left about where to place the blame for the debacle that was the 2016 election.

