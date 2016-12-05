Arkansas remembers Pearl Harbor
Gov. Hutchinson Establishes the Office of Transformation; Selects Amy Fecher as Chief Transformation Officer
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the establishment of the Office of Transformation to drive the implementation of state efficiencies and streamline state operations. The Office of Transformation will drive efficiency initiatives from Governor Hutchinson in addition to a portion of the potential efficiencies recommended by the Arkansas Efficiency Project, a report conducted by Arkansas Policy Foundation. The Governor’s Office of Transformation will prioritize efficiencies such as formulating a statewide strategic plan, centralizing state services and increasing utilization of online services and citizen participation.
Governor Hutchinson also announced the selection of Amy Fecher, Executive Vice President of Operations for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) and Delta Regional Authority Governor’s Designee, as Chief Transformation Officer. Fecher will retain her current responsibilities in addition to serving as the Chief Transformation Officer.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:
“I am delighted to announce the establishment of the Office of Transformation to identify potential state efficiencies and implement cost-savings. Increasing efficiencies to conserve state resources is the best way to return money to the pockets of hard-working taxpayers and deliver better state services to Arkansans.
“I am also pleased to name Amy Fecher as my new Chief Transformation Officer. She is experienced in state government reorganization, and I have no doubt that her experience will provide valuable insight and direction as we strive to increase savings, modernize operations and reduce excessive bureaucracy.”
Amy Fecher issued the following statement:
“I am honored to take on this challenge and continue serving the people of Arkansas in this new role. As the Governor’s Chief Transformation Officer, I hope to continue working to deliver the best services for the people of Arkansas in the most cost-efficient and effective manner possible.”
