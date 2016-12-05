Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Monday, December 5, 2016

Arkansas Politics Hutchinson establishes Office of Transformation with goal of streamlining state government

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 2:19 PM

Sadly, this is not a post about giant, fighting robots.

The governor's office today announced the creation of an Office of Transformation along with the appointment of a new chief officer for the agency, with Governor Hutchinson saying the goal of the office is to "drive efficiency" in government and streamline state operations.

Amy Fecher will serve as chief transformation officer. According to her page on the Arkansas Economic Development Commission website, Fecher is a former director of the Arkansas Department of Rural Services, and was appointed by Hutchinson to the post of Deputy Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission in April 2015. She is currently the Executive VP for operations with the ADEC. She also serves on the Delta Regional Authority's board of Governors, and has been a coach and mentor for Miracle League of Arkansas. She lives with her family in Sherwood.  

Read the press release about the new agency below:


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 5, 2016 

Gov. Hutchinson Establishes the Office of Transformation; Selects Amy Fecher as Chief Transformation Officer


LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the establishment of the Office of Transformation to drive the implementation of state efficiencies and streamline state operations. The Office of Transformation will drive efficiency initiatives from Governor Hutchinson in addition to a portion of the potential efficiencies recommended by the Arkansas Efficiency Project, a report conducted by Arkansas Policy Foundation. The Governor’s Office of Transformation will prioritize efficiencies such as formulating a statewide strategic plan, centralizing state services and increasing utilization of online services and citizen participation.

Governor Hutchinson also announced the selection of Amy Fecher, Executive Vice President of Operations for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) and Delta Regional Authority Governor’s Designee, as Chief Transformation Officer. Fecher will retain her current responsibilities in addition to serving as the Chief Transformation Officer.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:

“I am delighted to announce the establishment of the Office of Transformation to identify potential state efficiencies and implement cost-savings. Increasing efficiencies to conserve state resources is the best way to return money to the pockets of hard-working taxpayers and deliver better state services to Arkansans.

“I am also pleased to name Amy Fecher as my new Chief Transformation Officer. She is experienced in state government reorganization, and I have no doubt that her experience will provide valuable insight and direction as we strive to increase savings, modernize operations and reduce excessive bureaucracy.”

Amy Fecher issued the following statement:

“I am honored to take on this challenge and continue serving the people of Arkansas in this new role. As the Governor’s Chief Transformation Officer, I hope to continue working to deliver the best services for the people of Arkansas in the most cost-efficient and effective manner possible.” 

