Lyon College to get new president July 1

click to enlarge LYON COLLEGE

NEW PRESIDENT: Joseph King starts work in July.

The board of trustees at announced today its next president will be, an administrator with a background in computer science and the liberal arts.He's currently an adviser to the president at Emory & Henry College in Virginia. Like Lyon, it's a small, private liberal arts institution.King will replace outgoing president Donald Weatherman — who is retiring — and will begin work in Batesville on July 1.