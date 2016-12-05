Sewer plant request off City Board agenda

Most Shared Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

Forget identity politics Amid the climate of disbelief and fear among Democrats following Donald Trump's election, a fascinating debate has broken out about what's called "identity politics" on the left, "political correctness" by the right.

Lawsuit filed against ADC officials, prison chaplain convicted of sexual assault at McPherson A former inmate who claims she was sexually assaulted over 70 times by former McPherson Womens' Unit chaplain Kenneth Dewitt has filed a federal lawsuit against Dewitt, several staff members at the prison, and officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, including former director Ray Hobbs.

Lessons from Standing Rock A Fayetteville resident joins the 'water protectors' allied against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Most Viewed Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The Arkansas legislature, SCOTUS and the 'normalization of influence peddling' Lobbyists routinely hosting "planned events" for legislators is insidious exactly because no one involved — neither lobbyists nor legislators — perceive their actions as wrong.

Arkansan of the Year? Who should be the Arkansas Times' 2016 Arkansan of the Year? We're taking nominations.

Democrat Roy Cooper will be NC governor; Pat McCrory concedes at last North Carolina voted for Donald Trump but rejected a Republican incumbent governor. Why? It's yet another question to add to the ongoing debate on the left about where to place the blame for the debacle that was the 2016 election.