Monday, December 5, 2016

Sewer plant request off City Board agenda

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge Plan showing where Ferguson would like to build a sewage treatment plant.
  • Plan showing where Ferguson would like to build a sewage treatment plant.
The City Board of Directors will not take up at tomorrow's board meeting developer Rick Ferguson's request that the city overrule the Planning Commission's decision denying him a Conditional Use Permit to build a wastewater treatment plant on his property at 25616 Hwy. 10, opponents of Ferguson's plan tell the Times.  Ferguson has asked that the issue be deferred until March.

The treatment plant would dump its effluent into Nowlin Creek, which feeds into the Little Maumelle. Residents along Nowlin Creek object to the plant; the Planning Commission recommended against the CUP in a 1-9 vote with one absence (the only yea vote coming from a Troy Leha, who said he'd designed sewage treatment plants in the past).




