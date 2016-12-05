The Arkansas legislature, SCOTUS and the 'normalization of influence peddling'

Most Shared Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Forget identity politics Amid the climate of disbelief and fear among Democrats following Donald Trump's election, a fascinating debate has broken out about what's called "identity politics" on the left, "political correctness" by the right.

Lawsuit filed against ADC officials, prison chaplain convicted of sexual assault at McPherson A former inmate who claims she was sexually assaulted over 70 times by former McPherson Womens' Unit chaplain Kenneth Dewitt has filed a federal lawsuit against Dewitt, several staff members at the prison, and officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, including former director Ray Hobbs.

Lessons from Standing Rock A Fayetteville resident joins the 'water protectors' allied against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Standing Rock protests bear fruit as Army Corps announces pipeline reroute A victory for the Standing Rock Sioux and their allies may only be temporary. President-elect Donald Trump has yet to weigh in.