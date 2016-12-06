Most Shared Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist resigns Bob Scoggin, 50, the Department of Arkansas Heritage archeologist whose job it was to review the work of agencies, including DAH and the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, for possible impacts on historic properties, resigned from the agency on Monday. Multiple sources say Scoggin, whom they describe as an "exemplary" employee who the week before had completed an archeological project on DAH property, was told he would be fired if he did not resign.

Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

Lawsuit filed against ADC officials, prison chaplain convicted of sexual assault at McPherson A former inmate who claims she was sexually assaulted over 70 times by former McPherson Womens' Unit chaplain Kenneth Dewitt has filed a federal lawsuit against Dewitt, several staff members at the prison, and officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, including former director Ray Hobbs.

Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Most Viewed As teacher shortage looms, legislators want to make firing educators easier Even if one accepts the dubious premise that "bad teachers" are a root cause of struggling schools (rather than a consequence of them), where will the "good teachers" come from to fill positions at schools in districts like Helena and high-poverty campuses in Little Rock?