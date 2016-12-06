Arts Center chooses Studio Gang for architectural job

click to enlarge
An Arkansas Arts Center committee named to select the architect for the arts center's multimillion dollar renovation has chosen the Chicago-based firm Studio Gang
, a choice widely expected after the firm's presentation to the public at the Arts Center on Nov. 1.
Studio Gang was one of five finalists; 24 firms responded to a request for qualifications issued by the Arts Center for the project, to which $35 million from a bond issue paid with hotel tax receipts has been dedicated. Private philanthropy is yet to be announced, though when the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation went to the city asking for a vote to dedicate 2 cents of the hotel tax to the project it promised significant private contributions. The RFQ put the hard construction budget at $46 million; Mayor Mark Stodola
has said he expects the private dollars to bring the total dollars to $60 million, though the foundation has never promised an exact amount. Money raised will include dollars for endowment; the Foundation received a $5 million challenge grant earlier in the year from the Windgate Foundation
of Siloam Springs to go toward operations and endowment of the Arts Center.
. Its portfolio includes the Writers Theater in Glencoe, Ill., the Gaudi-like Aqua Tower in Chicago, the University of Chicago North Campus Residential Commons, the WMS Boathouse at Clark Park, the new Gilder Center at the American Museum of Natural History (a 2020 project), the Ford Calumet Environmental Center, the Kaosiung Maritime Cultural and Pope Music Center and many other buildings.
Arts Center Director Todd Herman
, who with members of the selection committee traveled to Chicago to see some of Studio Gang's projects, said he was "incredibly excited" after spending a day with the group. He was impressed with the firm's ego-less ability to design to the nature of setting and culture, rather than put an identifiable imprint on all its works; its aesthetic; and its ability to incorporate surroundings into a building, which meets the Arts Center's need for embracing MacArthur Park. He called Gang's Writers Theatre's design — which features a glass-walled performance space and cladding of wooden ribbing on the second floor — a "very smart" deconstruction of the Tudor-style stucco and wood characteristics found in the Glencoe neighborhood. He also noted the firm's use of historical research in its designs — in the case of the Writers Theater, the Globe Theater's use of balconies. The result, he said, is that the theater does not look like a spaceship plopped into a neighborhood of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes.
Committee member Isabel Anthony
also praised the "subtlety of texture" Studio Gang employed in the theater's glass windows; Herman explained that the texturing — also called fritting — was used not just as a design echo but as a way to keep birds from crashing into windows, another just part of Studio Gang's sensitivity to environment and sustainability.
Herman praised the firm's WMS boathouse design for its roof that repeats the form of angled oars, and noted that Studio Gang worked closely with the Chicago parks department on that project and others. He said the University of Chicago residential rebuild was "relevant to our project" in that the previous dorms, located on a corner in what had once been considered an iffy neighborhood, were initially designed to disguise their surroundings. Studio Gang created a "porosity" in the new design, with portals into the neighborhood and courtyards that promote "cross-pollination."
Committee member Bobby Roberts
said he initially had concerns about why a firm like Studio Gang would want to take on a smaller project like the Arts Center's, but noted the firm had done even smaller jobs and said he thought the members of the firm who visited were "good listeners." Chauncey Holloman
, another member of the committee, said the Studio Gang architects were personable and would work well with the community.
During the presentation on Nov. 1, principal Gang said the challenges of renovation the Arts Center presents are exciting. She noted that the research-oriented firm was hired by the European Union to assess visitor experience and the economic contribution of six cultural institutions. "We learned so much doing this and I want to bring that experience to bear on your project," she said.
Challenges here: "Everything we see is very closed," Gang said, with a perimeter that is 95 percent wall. "The design starts inside out." She pointed to the open design of the Writers Theater.
Gang's PowerPoint presentation included preliminary sketches that gave the Arts Center an entrance off the semi-circular drive that runs in the front of the Arts Center and the MacArthur Museum of Military History, a main inner passage on a north-south axis, a place for "outdoor art-making" and a sculpture garden south of the building leading to a re-landscaped pond. She showed images of her firm's renovation of the South Pond at the Lincoln Park Zoo and its surroundings, which she said created a natural space "where animals come voluntarily." The firm used recycled plastic milk bottles for the walkway and prefabricated woven wood for an open-air pavilion.
It wouldn't make sense, given the budget, to reclad the entire building, Gang said, but that does not matter because of the Arts Center's location in MacArthur Park. "You have all the landscaping you could ever want ... that's a good way to stretch the budget," Gang said. The park also offers a way for Arts Center programming to "spill outward" and make the mission more visible.
"Museums are also community centers" rather than places for the elite, Gang said. "The only thing wrong [here] is the facility is getting in the way."
The Arts Center leadership needs to shed a bit of its elitism. The selection committee contained four members of the Arts Center's board of directors, a board appointed by the City Board of Directors; the state Freedom of Information Act requires that whenever board members meet, the public should be given advance notice. Herman said in his opening remarks today that the selection of Studio Gang was by "consensus," which means there was business discussed without the public knowing it. Two board members were among the group that traveled, with no advance notice, to Chicago to visit Studio Gang; knowing it was a violation of the state FOIA, the Arts Center leadership opted not to announce the travel, apparently deciding it was more important not to tip off the other architecture finalists than to follow state law on advance notice of board meetings. The FOIA covers "informal group meetings for the discussion of government business," according to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Handbook.
Herman defended the move as important to keep the other finalists in the dark in case Studio Gang did not meet expectations and other firm would be considered. Board member Chucki Bradbury
declined to comment.
Committee members included City Director Dean Kumpuris,
who did not attend today's announcement but sent in his proxy; city Parks and Recreation director Truman Tolefree
; Arts Center Board of Directors chairwoman Mary Ellen Irons
; directors Anthony, Van Tilbury
and Bradbury; Arkansas Arts Center Foundation chair Bobby Tucker
; small business development coordinator for the city Holloman; and former Central Arkansas Library System director Roberts. The other four finalists were Snohetta
, Allied Works, Shigeru Ban
and Thomas Phifer and Partners.
A news release is on the jump.
