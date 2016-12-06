Find out more →

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Police beat Hot Springs High School student in custody after bringing gun to school

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 1:00 PM

The Hot Springs Police Department issued the following statement on its Facebook page a few hours ago:

The Hot Springs Police Department is currently at Hot Springs High School in reference to a student that had a gun on campus.

At no time did the student threaten anybody with the gun. The student is in custody and the students are safe.

We will have further information as it is available.

