Sen. Jim Hendren files bill to increase penalty for shooting at law enforcement offers

HENDREN: Aiming to stiffen punishment for shooting at law enforcement officers.

yesterday filed a bill that would make shooting at a law enforcement officer a Class Y felony, the state's most serious charge, which carries 10 to 40 years in prison or life.The bill expands the definition of "aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility" to include someone who "knowingly discharges a firearm with a purpose to cause serious physical injury or death to a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility while the law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility is acting within the scope of his or her official duties."Under current law, the special designation for aggravated assault(as opposed to simply aggravated assault) refers only to situations in which someone intentionally throws or expels bodily fluids or excretions at an officer, risking infection — a Class D felony, the last serious felony offense. Under Hendren's bill, that would remain a Class D felony, while the situation described above involving firing a gun would be a Class Y felony.The bill also establishes numerous prohibitions for someone convicted of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer if a Class Y felony, including possessing body armor, working at a state agency, and holding a license as a teacher, nurse, or social worker.