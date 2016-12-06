Sen. Jim Hendren files bill to increase penalty for shooting at law enforcement offers

Sen. Jim Hendren
HENDREN: Aiming to stiffen punishment for shooting at law enforcement officers.
yesterday filed a bill
that would make shooting at a law enforcement officer a Class Y felony, the state's most serious charge, which carries 10 to 40 years in prison or life.
The bill expands the definition of "aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility" to include someone who "knowingly discharges a firearm with a purpose to cause serious physical injury or death to a law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility while the law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility is acting within the scope of his or her official duties."
Under current law, the special designation for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility
(as opposed to simply aggravated assault) refers only to situations in which someone intentionally throws or expels bodily fluids or excretions at an officer, risking infection — a Class D felony, the last serious felony offense. Under Hendren's bill, that would remain a Class D felony, while the situation described above involving firing a gun would be a Class Y felony.
The bill also establishes numerous prohibitions for someone convicted of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer if a Class Y felony, including possessing body armor, working at a state agency, and holding a license as a teacher, nurse, or social worker.