Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Another party switch? Rep. Joe Jett cagey on rumors.

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 10:25 AM

Indefatigable KARK reporter Drew Petrimoulx tracks down Rep. Joe Jett (D-Success) about rumors that he could be the third House Democrat to switch parties after the election despite winning election as a D. Jett's response ain't much of a denial.

The Dems are already down to just 25 out of 100 members in the House.

Jett, a canny political operator, was Minority Whip in 2013-2014 and helped play a key role in backroom negotiations to advance the private option Medicaid expansion. Back then, he was rumored to be eyeing a future leadership role, including a run for Speaker if the Dems could retake the House (Dems only needed to flip two seats to regain the majority in the 2014 election— now laughable, they thought they had a fighting chance). He was also floated as a potential congressional candidate.

Despite the GOP taking control of the House, Jett chaired the Tax and Revenue committee in 2015-2016.

I've asked Jett for comment and will update if I get a reply.

The thing about politicians is they get thirsty. The only thing that can quench that deep thirst is power.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds

    Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Visit Arkansas

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation