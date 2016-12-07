Find out more →

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Arkansas cheese dip defeats Texas queso in U.S. Senate blind taste test

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 3:53 PM

click to enlarge READER, I DAIRY'D HIM: A cheese-off at the Capitol
  • READER, I DAIRY'D HIM: A cheese-off at the Capitol

The Arkansas congressional delegation has been talking about cheese dip a lot lately.

It turns out that Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman of Arkansas challenged Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to a blind taste test today between Arkansas "cheese dip" and Texas "queso." Arkansas was represented by a cheese dip from Heights Taco & Tamale Co. of Little Rock. Texas served up queso from Uncle Julio's in Dallas. The Arkansas cheese dip prevailed in a blind taste test judged by other senators.

I prefer salsa.

Cotton and Boozman spiked the football:

 

This right here is the most excited anyone has ever seen John Boozman:


Here's John Brummett writing for the Arkansas Times about cheese dip in 2010.

And speaking of cheesy:
 
