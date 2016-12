Arkansas cheese dip defeats Texas queso in U.S. Senate blind taste test

click to enlarge READER, I DAIRY'D HIM: A cheese-off at the Capitol

The Capitol press corps is excited about the #Arkansas/#Texas cheese dip/queso taste-off. I'm here to defend Arkansas cheese dip! pic.twitter.com/jghKShm1Xa — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) December 7, 2016

.@JohnBoozman: I'm happy for @SenTomCotton, whose wife is in labor. @TedCruz: I'm impressed Cotton has such an elaborate way to avoid losing pic.twitter.com/piMPcxmeWk — Jordan Rudner (@jrud) December 7, 2016

The Arkansas congressional delegation has been talking about cheese dip a lot lately.It turns out thatandof Arkansas challengedandto a blind taste test today between Arkansas "cheese dip" and Texas "queso." Arkansas was represented by a cheese dip from Heights Taco & Tamale Co. of Little Rock. Texas served up queso from Uncle Julio's in Dallas. The Arkansas cheese dip prevailed in a blind taste test judged by other senators.I prefer salsa.Cotton and Boozman spiked the football:This right here is the most excited anyone has ever seen John Boozman: Here's John Brummett writing for the Arkansas Times about cheese dip in 2010.