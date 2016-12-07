Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum commemorates Pearl Harbor

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs
Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans
The Navy donated Hoga—declared a National Historic Landmark in 1989—to the museum, where she arrived last year, partially because of Arkansas’ central location, which is accessible to more Americans than Hawaii. “It was a feat to get Hoga here,” says Allison Hiblong, the museum’s director of operations. “She had to be heavy-lifted onto another ship to be transported from California, through the Panama Canal, and up to the Gulf of Mexico.” Another reason: the museum is already home to USS Razorback, a submarine that was present in Tokyo Bay during the formal surrender of the war, providing a rare naval-history bookend to World War II.The museum is hosting "Arkansas Remembers Pearl Harbor" this week, including a ceremony 11:55 a.m. today, the local time of the attack. Full schedule of events here.
