Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum commemorates Pearl Harbor

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 7:54 AM

Garden and Gun has a nice item on the USS Hoga, the harbor tugboat that helped rescue sailors, fight fires, and pull ships out of harms way after the attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago today, December 7, 1941. The USS Hoga was acquired in 2015 by the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum in North Little Rock. From the post: 
The Navy donated Hoga—declared a National Historic Landmark in 1989—to the museum, where she arrived last year, partially because of Arkansas’ central location, which is accessible to more Americans than Hawaii. “It was a feat to get Hoga here,” says Allison Hiblong, the museum’s director of operations. “She had to be heavy-lifted onto another ship to be transported from California, through the Panama Canal, and up to the Gulf of Mexico.” Another reason: the museum is already home to USS Razorback, a submarine that was present in Tokyo Bay during the formal surrender of the war, providing a rare naval-history bookend to World War II.
The museum is hosting "Arkansas Remembers Pearl Harbor" this week, including a ceremony 11:55 a.m. today, the local time of the attack. Full schedule of events here.

Visit the museum’s website for an itinerary of next week’s events.
