City of Little Rock passes resolution requesting state remove Robert E. Lee from MLK Day; Joan Adcock votes no

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs
Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans
Showing 1-1 of 1
Not a good day to publish anything about the "War on Christmas" since my day…
Leslie's piece from last week included a map: http://www.arktimes.com/ArkansasBlog/archi… direct link to the map: http://media2.fdncms.com/arktimes/imager/u……
I've seen/heard this idea in a few places: keep the EC, but have states split…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings