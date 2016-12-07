Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Ethics Commission begins investigation into complaint on Jerry Jones gifts to NLR police officers

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 1:09 PM

GUESTS IN DALLAS: One of the groups of NLR cops and family treated to a Dallas Cowboy game by owner Jerry Jones.
  • GUESTS IN DALLAS: One of the groups of NLR cops and family treated to a Dallas Cowboy game by owner Jerry Jones.

The Arkansas Ethics Commission gave word this week that it will initiate an investigation into a complaint against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith, and the North Little Rock City Council.

The complaint was filed in November by Russ Racop of Little Rock, who runs the Bad Government in Arkansas blog. Racop's complaint alleges that a free trip to Dallas Cowboys games given by Jones to North Little Rock cops (including tickets and paid travel and hotel accommodations) violated a state law prohibiting gifts worth more than $100 to public servants.

Jones, a North Little Rock native, made the offer of free tickets, travel, and accommodation to any one of the Cowboys' final five home games to Sgt. Michael Gibbons, president of the Fraternal Order of Police chapter. Based on FOI requests, Racop determined that 120 of 178 officers took the free trip —with family a total of 367 people. The total value of the gift was more than $300,000 according to an email written to officers by Gibbons.

The city of North Little Rock then passed a resolution that acknowledged the potential ethics issue but attempted to skirt it:
The City Council expressly intends that the benefits described in this Resolution shall be deemed to be received by the City and passed directly to NLRPD uniformed officers without diminishment, according to the intent of the donor, without regard to actual receipt by the city. The City Council further intends that, for the purpose of compliance with state ethics laws including A.C.A. 21-8-801, the benefits described in this Resolution shall be deemed to be benefits from the governmental body which the officers are entitled to receive.
Racop, in his complaint, argues that this presents precisely the sort of conflict that the ethics laws are meant to prevent:

click to enlarge gibbons.png

Racop has also noted that a significant amount of police work time was devoted to handling the complicated logistical arrangements.

Racop's complaint has not been popular among those who saw Jones' gift as a feel-good story; former Attorney General Dustin McDaniel has volunteered free legal services for anyone stuck in a bind over the issue. Still, it seems that Racop has a point that the law was potentially violated. A first violation is a minor offense, punishable by a warning.

Racop says on his blog that he received letters from the Ethics Commission stating that he had filed a proper complaint and the Commission is initiating investigations into Smith, the City Council, and Jones, but no letter was received concerning Gibbon, also named in his complaint.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces medical marijuana commission

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the members of the medical marijuana commission.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Dec 7, 2016

  • Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin selected as Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow

    Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin sent out an announcement this morning trumpeting his selection as a Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow. The nonpartisan program, part of the Hunt Institute, gathers various state leaders to discuss education policy. It's led by former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt and former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Dec 7, 2016

  • Another party switch? Rep. Joe Jett cagey on rumors.

    Indefatigable KARK reporter Drew Petrimoulx tracks down Rep. Joe Jett (D-Success) about rumors that he could be the third House Democrat to switch parties after the election despite winning election as a D. Jett's response ain't much of a denial.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Dec 7, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds

    Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Visit Arkansas

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation