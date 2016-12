Finally! "You can say Merry Christmas now because Donald Trump is president."

Formerbroke some exciting news on Fox last night: "You can say again — Merry Christmas, because Donald Trump is now the president. You can say it again, it's okay to say — it's not a pejorative word anymore."The War on Christmas is over. During these last eight dark years, I noticed that many rebels, sometimes myself included, bravely continued to utter the banned phrase "Merry Christmas." That we did so with no consequence or rebuke from Obama's band of secret secular elves only goes to show just how cold the frosty war was.Anyway, Lewandowski is no dummy. Politics is usually more about identity than policy. No one knows that better than a demagogue.Meanwhile, Donald Trump appears set to enact a massive tax cut for the rich and take health insurance away from millions of low-and-middle-income Americans. Merry Christmas.