Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces medical marijuana commission

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 1:25 PM

Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the members of the medical marijuana commission. Hutchinson acknowledged that he had fought against the medical marijuana  amendment but said the people had spoken and it was now time to implement the law "fairly and responsibly." (Benji is at the press conference and will have more shortly.)

Under the law, the governor has one appointment, the Speaker of the House has two appointments, and the president of the Senate has two appointments.

Hutchinson appointed Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman of Little Rock. Henry-Tillman is a breast cancer surgeon and professor for the Department of Surgery at UAMS.

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam appointed Dr. Stephen Carroll, a pharmacist from Benton, and Fayetteville attorney Travis Story.

Senate President Pro Tem Jonathan Dismang appointed Dr. Carlos Roman of Little Rock, a pain management specialist, and James Miller, former chief of staff for the senate (Dismang cited Miller's expertise in rules and regulations in the executive and legislative branch).

Today's press conference can be seen on YouTube.

