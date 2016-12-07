Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Historic Preservation Review Board rejects application for historic status for Little Rock public-housing towers

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge towers.png

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Review Board this morning unanimously rejected an application to put three Little Rock public-housing towers on the National Registration of Historic Places.

The three high-rise public housing complexes — Fred W. Parris Towers at 1800 S. Broadway, Cumberland Towers at 311 E. Eighth Street, and Jesse Powell Towers at 1010 S. Wolfe Street — were nominated by a public-private partnership between the Metropolitan Housing Alliance (MHA) and Gorman & Company, Inc. The designation could have made the properties eligible for $11 million in federal or state tax credits.

The Downtown Little Rock Neighborhood Association submitted a letter opposing the designation for Powell and Cumberland Towers:

Giving historic status to Parris and Cumberland Towers would be going in the wrong direction, however, and DNA members oppose this action. Our Downtown Neighborhood Plan for the Future, approved by the Little Rock Board of Directors to guide our redevelopment, calls for an end to these over-large constructions incompatible with our historic structures. Our plan calls for keeping low-income residents in their homes, and shifting residents out of these high-rises, and into neighborhood homes, using vouchers. We have thousands of houses awaiting redevelopment.

We emphasize the need to provide a place for every apartment occupant. Sadly, programs to date have closed facilities, but failed to assure every displaced tenant gets a new place to live.

Parris and Cumberland Towers are at the end of their building lifespans; deferred maintenance justifying this redevelopment using tax credits for historic structures, and for affordable housing, will only apply a Band-Aid on a gaping, festering, sore.

All too soon, any work done as proposed here will wear out. No adequate funding appears likely in future. Our government consistently has not kept its promises to assure decent housing to all citizens. This would be a detour toward that goal; a stopgap to hold off final deterioration a bit longer. We appreciate this slick maneuver and use of existing programs, but we urge you to look ahead, and to stop this application today.

We urge housing officials to redirect their resources into neighborhood housing instead.
Here is the plan proposed by the MHA and Gorman partnership, which promises a $55 million comprehensive upgrade, modernizing 597 public housing units.

MHA can appeal to federal officials to attempt to get the historic designation.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • Arkansas: Land of .......

    Welcome to Arkansas: Land of cowardly politicians, discriminatory laws, inhumane turkey drops and lots and lots of Trump voters.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 8, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • Labor department director inappropriately expensed out-of-state trips, audit finds

    Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Visit Arkansas

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation