Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin selected as Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge TIM GRIFFIN: Will discuss education policy with other state leaders in December.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin sent out an announcement this morning trumpeting his selection as a Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow. The nonpartisan program, part of the Hunt Institute, gathers various state leaders to discuss education policy. It's led by former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt and former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean.

The fellows will meet in Alexandria for three days in December. "School choice" is among the topics up for discussion, sure to prick the ears of Griffin.

Press release from Griffin's office after the jump:

Lieutenant Governor Griffin Selected as Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow
Griffin is looking forward to 'sharing Arkansas's success,' 'learning about innovative policies,' and collaborating with governors from across the country

LITTLE ROCK – Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin issued the following statement regarding his selection as a Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow:

"Giving students an education that allows them to reach their full potential is key to growing our workforce and growing jobs throughout Arkansas and the nation. I am honored to be selected as a Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow and asked to join a group of lieutenant governors, attorneys general, secretaries of state, and senior-level policy makers to strategize about how we can continue to increase educational opportunities for all students. I have visited dozens of schools and met with school leaders throughout the state, and I am looking forward to sharing Arkansas's success — particularly our emphasis on STEM and career readiness — with governors, lieutenant governors, and influential stakeholders, as well as learning about innovative policies we can implement in Arkansas schools."

Former North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt issued the following statement:

"Our vision is to provide policymakers with the core knowledge they need to promote effective education agendas. By investing in America’s policymakers, the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows will build a cadre of well-informed and motivated leaders with the necessary influence to reform state education systems and improve outcomes."

About Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows
Named for Governor Jim Hunt (D-NC | 1977-1985; 1993-2001) and Governor Tom Kean (R-NJ | 1982-1990), the national, nonpartisan Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows program launched in the winter of 2014.

The third cohort of fellows, of which Lieutenant Governor Griffin is part, will meet in Alexandria, Virginia from Wednesday, December 7 through Friday, December 9 and will focus on topics including assessments, school choice, and college and career ready standards. Click here for more information about the program.

About Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin
Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin was elected on November 4, 2014. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas’s Second Congressional District. For the 113th Congress, he was a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority. In the 112th Congress, he served as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on the Judiciary.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway and Tulane Law School in New Orleans, and attended graduate school at Oxford University. He has served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years, was deployed to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Lieutenant Colonel Griffin is currently pursuing a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush. Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their two children.

