The chilly open line and video roundup

Jones was "Minority Outreach Coordinator" for Hutchinson's 2014 gubernatorial campaign. The governor first named him as policy director before placing him over the labor department instead in Jan. 2015, soon after taking office.
Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told the press today that he had received a call from federal Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell indicating that the feds have approved the waiver to proceed with "Arkansas Works," the governor's plan to continue the private option Medicaid expa
Indefatigable KARK reporter Drew Petrimoulx tracks down Rep. Joe Jett (D-Success) about rumors that he could be the third House Democrat to switch parties after the election despite winning election as a D. Jett's response ain't much of a denial.