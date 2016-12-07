Tom Cotton and wife Anna have second child

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs
Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans
Mazel Tov! The picture below (shared on Twitter by Cotton earlier this year) is the Cottons' first son, Gabriel, psyched about baby brother:
Blessed to announce Anna & I welcomed a beautiful baby boy to the world today. Thanks all for your prayers.— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 8, 2016
Showing 1-1 of 1
Yeah, Drumpf's right about the Boeing AF1 contract, he should cancel it & use the…
It's no secret....they're coming to see the new Tech Park!
Smarmy. Tacky. Shallow. Always has been. Almost feel bad for him.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings