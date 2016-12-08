Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Arkansas receives official federal approval to implement continuation of private option

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge HUTCHINSON: All systems go on "Arkansas Works"
  • HUTCHINSON: All systems go on "Arkansas Works"

Gov. Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced that the feds had signed off on an agreement for "Arkansas Works," his plan to continue the private option, the state's unique version of Medicaid expansion. Today, the state received a letter from federal Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell making it official and released the terms of the waiver agreement.

Hutchinson's plan continues the private option, which uses Medicaid funds to purchase health insurance for 300,000 low-income Arkansans, but includes some alterations. Under "Arkansas Works," premiums will be charged to beneficiaries who make more than the poverty line (these premiums can be no more than two percent of total income, around $20 for an individual at the poverty line), but beneficiaries will not lose coverage if they fail to pay. Unemployed beneficiaries will be referred to job training programs, but will not be required to participate, and having a job will not be a condition of coverage. Meanwhile, some beneficiaries will be covered by insurance offered by their employers rather than private option plans; Medicaid will chip in to make sure that these plans are equivalent to Medicaid in terms of costs and coverage for beneficiaries.

"Arkansas Works" will also allow the state to move away from "90-day retroactive eligibility" if it can demonstrate to the feds that it will protect continuity of coverage. This would mean beneficiaries would only be covered once they enrolled, as opposed to current Medicaid rules, which provide coverage for the three months prior to enrollment.

Here is the waiver, including terms and conditions. The waiver includes a budget neutrality agreement, requiring that the state remain beneath a per capita cost amount during the three-year life of the agreement. I'll likely dig in with more detail on specifics later today or tomorrow.

Here's the letter from Burwell:

click to enlarge sylvia.png



Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • Another Republican miracle-working governor

    Great piece in Washington Post on the budget crisis in Louisiana. Big tax cuts and corporate welfare will do that to a state, particularly to a state whose previous governor, Republican Bobby Jindal, refused to join the Obamacare-funded Medicaid expansion. There's a lesson there for Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 4, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • World leaders set to meet in Little Rock on resource access and sustainable development

    Next week a series of meetings on the use of technology to tackle global problems will be held in Little Rock by Club de Madrid — a coalition of more than 100 former democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world — and the P80 Group, a coalition of large public pension and sovereign wealth funds founded by Prince Charles to combat climate change. The conference will discuss deploying existing technologies to increase access to food, water, energy, clean environment, and medical care.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

  • Fake news

    So fed up was young Edgar Welch of Salisbury, N.C., that Hillary Clinton was getting away with running a child-sex ring that he grabbed a couple of guns last Sunday, drove 360 miles to the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., where Clinton was supposed to be holding the kids as sex slaves, and fired his AR-15 into the floor to clear the joint of pizza cravers and conduct his own investigation of the pedophilia syndicate of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

  • Reality TV prez

    There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

Visit Arkansas

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation