Thursday, December 8, 2016

Circuit Court judge strikes down Little Rock cab monopoly as unconstitutional

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge LEININGER: His challenge to city's restrictive taxi permit rules won in court.
  LEININGER: His challenge to city's restrictive taxi permit rules won in court.

Judge David Laser, sitting in the Pulaski County Circuit Court, yesterday struck down two subsections of Little Rock city law regarding taxi permits. Attorneys for Ken Leininger, owner of Ken's Cabs, who sued the city in March over the law, described it as a "sweeping victory in his constitutional challenge to Little Rock, Arkansas’ longstanding taxi monopoly."

Leininger applied for a taxi permit in 2015 but was turned down. Under the old law, a permit was withheld if the applicant failed to show that "the requirements of public convenience and necessity" could only be met by issuing an additional permit and that the new permit holder's business wouldn't harm the existing permit holders' business. Despite meeting all other requirements, Leininger was denied a permit because of these provisions. Leininger argued that this amounted to enforcing a monopoly for the city's only taxi company, Greater Little Rock Transportation Services, LLC (Yellow Cab).

Laser agreed yesterday, striking down both of the provisions as a violation of the Arkansas Constitution’s anti-monopoly clause (Article 2, Section 19). Laser issued an injunction against the city enforcing the provisions, and awarded a nominal judgment for Leininger. A written opinion is forthcoming this week.

Leininger can now re-apply for a permit and presumably will be granted one. This will also open up the process to others who want to start a taxi business to compete with Yellow Cab.

I've reached out to City Attorney Tom Carpenter to ask whether the city plans to appeal and will update if I receive a response. If the city appealed, it could try asking for a stay of Laser's judgment to keep the provisions in place while the case was appealed.

Leininger was represented by the Institute for Justice, a libertarian law firm that has previously been active in Arkansas in fighting against what it views as overly burdensome occupational licensing requirements for hair braiders and dentists.

IJ attorney Justin Pearson, who argued the case, said in a statement:

Ken Leinginer just wants to compete. That is all. He is pursuing his version of the American Dream, and today’s ruling confirms that the Arkansas Constitution protects his right to do so.

Most Shared

  • World leaders set to meet in Little Rock on resource access and sustainable development

    Next week a series of meetings on the use of technology to tackle global problems will be held in Little Rock by Club de Madrid — a coalition of more than 100 former democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world — and the P80 Group, a coalition of large public pension and sovereign wealth funds founded by Prince Charles to combat climate change. The conference will discuss deploying existing technologies to increase access to food, water, energy, clean environment, and medical care.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

  • Fake news

    So fed up was young Edgar Welch of Salisbury, N.C., that Hillary Clinton was getting away with running a child-sex ring that he grabbed a couple of guns last Sunday, drove 360 miles to the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., where Clinton was supposed to be holding the kids as sex slaves, and fired his AR-15 into the floor to clear the joint of pizza cravers and conduct his own investigation of the pedophilia syndicate of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

  • Reality TV prez

    There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

