Thursday, December 8, 2016

Former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel applauds Trump's EPA choice of climate change denier Scott Pruitt

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 4:55 PM

MCDANIEL: "EPA has pushed regulations without necessarily always having them rooted either in their legal authority or legal process or in sound science."
  • MCDANIEL: "EPA has pushed regulations without necessarily always having them rooted either in their legal authority or legal process or in sound science."
Donald Trump continued his appointments of right-wing ideologues to head agencies they would like to see dismantled with the announcement yesterday that Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt will head the Environmental Protection Agency. As Benji detailed earlier, it's a disaster for the planet and an early Christmas present for industries that pollute the air and water.

Captains of the fossil fuel industry were, probably, chortling merrily and dancing in the hallways when they learned of the appointment of Pruitt, a climate change skeptic. Also pleased was former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, now a lobbyist, who praised the appointment of Pruitt on CNN today:

Well, first of all, I know Scott Pruitt, he's a good man and an honorable man. He and I have differing policy positions. I was a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton, but I know that Scott Pruitt will restore a notion of rule of law to the EPA, and Democrats and Republicans around the country alike have been concerned over the last few years about how the EPA has pushed regulations without necessarily always having them rooted either in their legal authority or legal process or in sound science. So a lot of litigation between the states has had to unfold over the last several years.

Scott is well aware of that. He's led some of it. I participated in some of it when I was still the Democratic Attorney General of Arkansas. But I know Scott will bring a lot of experience in finding real world solutions. We have years, years of water quality litigation between Arkansas and Oklahoma, and frankly no one thought we could resolve that. I want went to Oklahoma City, met with General Pruitt right after he got elected, and said let's chart a new path where we work to improve our environment, improve our economy and do it together out of court.

And what we did was nothing short of historic, and I've seen him in action, and I think he would take that same experience to the EPA.

    There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

