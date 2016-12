Governor proclaims tomorrow "Arkansas Anti-Corruption Day"

You should always be ethical, but you should especially be ethical tomorrow.has proclaimed Friday, December 9 as Arkansas Anti-Corruption Day."Global Anti-Corruption Day is observed by the United Nations and serves to bring awareness to the threats posed by corruption to our society," said David Sachar, executive director of the Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission, in a statement. "Arkansas joins in the worldwide fight by asking our citizens to help in the fight against improper influence." The proclamation, Sachar added, is an effort to "remind our citizens that they have watchdog agencies they can turn to and that each one of us can play a role in making sure that our state and local government is free from corruption."Here's a free idea on that front: the state legislature should pass Rep. Clarke Tucker's bill to remove judicial immunity from judges who commit criminal acts by taking bribes. This would allow folks harmed by the treachery of crooked judges to seek damages (for example, former Circuit Court judge, who pled guilty to taking a bribe to reduce a jury verdict in a nursing home case).