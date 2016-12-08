The Thursday line and video round up

Most Shared World leaders set to meet in Little Rock on resource access and sustainable development Next week a series of meetings on the use of technology to tackle global problems will be held in Little Rock by Club de Madrid — a coalition of more than 100 former democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world — and the P80 Group, a coalition of large public pension and sovereign wealth funds founded by Prince Charles to combat climate change. The conference will discuss deploying existing technologies to increase access to food, water, energy, clean environment, and medical care.

Tomb to table: a Christmas feast offered by the residents of Mount Holly and other folk Plus, recipes from the Times staff.

Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway) was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Fake news So fed up was young Edgar Welch of Salisbury, N.C., that Hillary Clinton was getting away with running a child-sex ring that he grabbed a couple of guns last Sunday, drove 360 miles to the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., where Clinton was supposed to be holding the kids as sex slaves, and fired his AR-15 into the floor to clear the joint of pizza cravers and conduct his own investigation of the pedophilia syndicate of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

Reality TV prez There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Former junior high school coach charged with sex crimes arrested in Sheridan A former junior high school coach was arrested today by the Sheridan Police Department, THV11 reports. Tyler Pickett, 27, is charged with first degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Arkansas Supreme Court upholds birth certificate law creating hurdles for same-sex couples The Arkansas Supreme Court today upheld state statutes that mandate a court order to list parent names on a birth certificate other than the biological mother and father. The Court threw out the ruling of Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox, who found last year that the state Health Department had violated the Constitution by refusing to list both parent names of children of same-sex couples (the children of the three couples who were plaintiffs in the case were conceived via sperm donation).

Marijuana commission to be gatekeeper for dispensaries, grow centers Most of the appointments seem uncontroversial, but one name stood out: Travis Story, a Fayetteville attorney best known as a warrior for conservative social causes. He's one of Speaker Gillam's picks.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces creation of "Arkansas Future Grant" for community and technical college Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the creation of a grant to provide Arkansas students two years of tuition and fees at an Arkansas community or technical college. The grants would be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to any student enrolling in areas of high demand, such as computer science or welding.

Circuit Court judge strikes down Little Rock cab monopoly as unconstitutional Judge David Laser, sitting in the Pulaski County Circuit Court, yesterday struck down two subsections of Little Rock city law regarding taxi permits. Attorneys for Ken Leininger, owner of Ken's Cabs, who sued the city in March over the law, described it as a "sweeping victory in his constitutional challenge to Little Rock, Arkansas’ longstanding taxi monopoly."