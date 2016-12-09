Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 9, 2016

Bill filed to address non-existent problem of Sharia law creeping into U.S.

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 5:35 PM

click to enlarge REP. BRANDT SMITH: Getting out ahead of the problem. - ARKANSAS SECRETARY OF STATE
  • ARKANSAS SECRETARY OF STATE
  • REP. BRANDT SMITH: Getting out ahead of the problem.
As expected, Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) has again introduced legislation to address the nonexistent problem of "foreign laws" creeping into American courts. This bill died in committee in the 2015 session, after which Smith memorably sought retribution" for Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott (who had had the audacity to call for a roll call vote).

Smith's HB 1041 is about the supposed threat of Sharia law, though it doesn't mention it specifically. Such legislation has become a popular conservative cause in statehouses around the nation, despite the lack of any evidence that Islamic law is infiltrating American jurisprudence. The Nation has some background on the issue.

Smith told me this morning that the bill is intended to ensure the rule of law, much like another bill he introduced that would cut off funding for college campuses that are too tolerant of undocumented immigrants. He said that several fellow representatives had approached him and urged him to revive the 2015 proposal

It was his understanding, Smith said, that  Arkansas will eventually receive around 200 immigrants from the Middle East, and that his legislation would actually help protect them. "If we're going to be receiving Syrian immigrants and Iraqi immigrants from these refugee camps ... we want to be sure we give these people who are escaping tyranny an opportunity to be free from foreign law," he said. "No law usurps the Constitution."

When asked if he was aware of Sharia being instituted anywhere within the state, or causing any problems, he said, "No, and thankfully we haven't had to deal with that yet.
It's always better in my opinion to get out ahead of a problem." He cited the story of a custody dispute in which a woman lost contact with her child after her husband left the U.S. "While this was in the courts ... the husband, who was from the Middle East, he based his decision-making on Sharia law and fled the country."

When David Ramsey interviewed Smith for the Arkansas Times earlier this year, he stated his intention to run this bill again. Smith said at the time:
When you deal with tribal people or people from other countries that have their own legal system, oftentimes when they immigrate to the United States, they are fleeing oppression or they're seeking better opportunities. .. But in some of these cases, most of these immigrants tend to cluster in areas where there are other people of the same ethnicity and cultural background, so they have a hard time assimilating into our country. ... In some cases they also bring their problems with them, and they'll bring a legal system with them.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • World leaders set to meet in Little Rock on resource access and sustainable development

    Next week a series of meetings on the use of technology to tackle global problems will be held in Little Rock by Club de Madrid — a coalition of more than 100 former democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world — and the P80 Group, a coalition of large public pension and sovereign wealth funds founded by Prince Charles to combat climate change. The conference will discuss deploying existing technologies to increase access to food, water, energy, clean environment, and medical care.

  • Tomb to table: a Christmas feast offered by the residents of Mount Holly and other folk

    Plus, recipes from the Times staff.

  • Rapert compares Bill Clinton to Orval Faubus

    Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Conway)  was on "Capitol View" on KARK, Channel 4, this morning, and among other things that will likely inspire you to yell at your computer screen, he said he expects someone in the legislature to file a bill to do ... something about changing the name of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

  • Fake news

    So fed up was young Edgar Welch of Salisbury, N.C., that Hillary Clinton was getting away with running a child-sex ring that he grabbed a couple of guns last Sunday, drove 360 miles to the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., where Clinton was supposed to be holding the kids as sex slaves, and fired his AR-15 into the floor to clear the joint of pizza cravers and conduct his own investigation of the pedophilia syndicate of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

  • Reality TV prez

    There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

Visit Arkansas

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs

Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation