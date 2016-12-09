But who's counting?

View Trumpeter Swans in Heber Springs
Magness Lake, in Heber Springs, is a magnet for swans
Swine, 'cept with much more stink.
Well, of course, and it took the twitter trickler to take climate out of the…
Would that there was a sanctuary planet, preferably in another star system, that would take…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings