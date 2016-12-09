Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, December 9, 2016

John Glenn dies at 95

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 7:38 AM

click to enlarge john_glenn_in_his_mercury_pressure_suit_2.jpg
John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, died yesterday at 95. Glenn was also a decorated combat veteran as a fighter pilot in two wars and a U.S. senator from Ohio for 24 years. The D-G's obit has a number of Arkansans remembering the American icon.

"Zero G, and I feel fine." Rest in peace.

In remembrance, I'll recommend a beautiful little podcast episode from The Memory Palace about Glenn and his orbit.

From President Barack Obama's statement: 
With John's passing, our nation has lost an icon and Michelle and I have lost a friend. John spent his life breaking barriers, from defending our freedom as a decorated Marine Corps fighter pilot in World War II and Korea, to setting a transcontinental speed record, to becoming, at age 77, the oldest human to touch the stars. John always had the right stuff, inspiring generations of scientists, engineers and astronauts who will take us to Mars and beyond - not just to visit, but to stay. ... The last of America's first astronauts has left us, but propelled by their example we know that our future here on Earth compels us to keep reaching for the heavens. On behalf of a grateful nation, Godspeed, John Glenn.

President-elect Donald Trump made a statement via Twitter: "Today we lost a great pioneer of air and space in John Glenn. He was a hero and inspired generations of future explorers."

Comments

