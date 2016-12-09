Longtime KARK anchor Beth Ward dies

Longtime KARK anchordied last night from complications of heart surgery, according to a report from THV11. She was a news anchor at KARK from 1968 to 1986. She was also host of Arkansas Today on THV11 starting in 1987. When she retired from television in 2005 (though she continued to appear on air in various roles), according to THV11, "she had been on Arkansas television longer than any other personality in the market."The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. this Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock.