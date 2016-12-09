Find out more →

Friday, December 9, 2016

Medical marijuana commission to hold first meeting Monday

The medical marijuana commission will hold its first meeting this Monday, December 12, in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Conference Room of the 1515 Building at 1515 West Seventh Street.

The commission, created by the medical marijuana amendment to the state constitution passed by voters last month, will "administer and regulate the licensing of medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities."

The members of the commission were appointed by the governor, the Speaker of the House, and the Senate President Pro Tem earlier this week: Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, a breast cancer surgeon and professor for the Department of Surgery at UAMS; Dr. Stephen Carroll, a Benton pharmacist; Fayetteville attorney Travis Story; Dr. Carlos Roman of Little Rock, a pain management specialist; and James Miller, former chief of staff for the senate.

The commission will meet at 4:20. No no no, just kidding, the meeting will be at 2 p.m.

