Medical marijuana commission to hold first meeting Monday

Thewill hold its first meeting this Monday, December 12, in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Conference Room of the 1515 Building at 1515 West Seventh Street.The commission, created by the medical marijuana amendment to the state constitution passed by voters last month, will "administer and regulate the licensing of medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities."The members of the commission were appointed by the governor, the Speaker of the House, and the Senate President Pro Tem earlier this week , a breast cancer surgeon and professor for the Department of Surgery at UAMS;, a Benton pharmacist; Fayetteville attorneyof Little Rock, a pain management specialist; andformer chief of staff for the senate.The commission will meet at 4:20. No no no, just kidding, the meeting will be at 2 p.m.