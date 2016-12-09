Stonewall Democratic Caucus: decision in birth certificate case violates rights of same-sex couples

TIPPI MCCULLOUGH: "Judge Hart doesn't seem to understand the concept that we are not seeking additional rights, just merely the same rights as opposite-sex couples."

This was a split decision for the State, and we are disappointed in Judge Hart's majority opinion that required extensive mental gymnastics to distinguish the fundamental right of same-sex couples established by the United States Supreme Court's decision in Obergefell from the right of all to have and raise children. We applaud both Judge Brill's and Danielson's strong legal stances that the logical extension of Obergefell is that same-sex married couples are entitled to a birth certificate on the same basis as opposite-sex married couples. Judge Hart doesn't seem to understand the concept that we are not seeking additional rights, just merely the same rights as opposite-sex couples. Yes, indeed, Justice Brill, "'the times they are a-changin,'" and we look forward to the day when such ridiculous rulings will be looked upon harshly by history.

, president of the, released the following statement regarding the state Supreme Court's decision yesterday in Smith v. Pavan, which upheld a law requiring same-sex couples to get a court order to put both parents' names on a child's birth certificate: