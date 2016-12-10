Find out more →

Saturday, December 10, 2016

CIA: Russians hacked into Republican National Committee but did not release

Posted By on Sat, Dec 10, 2016 at 12:01 PM

Another tidbit worth noting on the allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, from the New York Times story this morning:

American intelligence agencies have concluded with "high confidence" ... that the Russians hacked the Republican National Committee’s computer systems in addition to their attacks on Democratic organizations, but did not release whatever information they gleaned from the Republican networks.In the months before the election, it was largely documents from Democratic Party systems that were leaked to the public. Intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russians gave the Democrats’ documents to WikiLeaks. Republicans have a different explanation for why no documents from their networks were ever released. Over the past several months, officials from the Republican committee have consistently said that their networks were not compromised, asserting that only the accounts of individual Republicans were attacked. On Friday, a senior committee official said he had no comment.
(The RNC continues to insist it was not hacked.)

Once again, healthy skepticism is warranted; we have not seen verifiable evidence, only anonymous sources sharing CIA assertions.

If the CIA is right, it would add another disturbing layer to the story. I'm no Kremlinologist but the two inferences that folks are naturally worrying about: Perhaps information from the RNC hack will be released after Trump is in office, or perhaps Russian intelligence is holding the information as leverage.

This whole situation is potentially radioactive. What I would hope from the federal government at this point is thorough investigation, nonpartisan cooperation to protect democracy and the national interest, as much transparency as feasibly possible presenting information and evidence to the public, and careful diplomacy. Unfortunately Donald Trump is about to be the president of the United States.

