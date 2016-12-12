A bill proposes change in landlord/tenant law; no improvement critic says.

Historic Preservation Passport Program
Looking for a new way to explore Arkansas? Visit Arkansas's past with this statewide tour of historic properties.
A court of competent jurisdiction may, upon conviction of a tenant for refusal to vacate upon notice, issue a:Some lower-level courts have held the criminal law unconstitutional, including in Northeast Arkansas, where Johnson lives. The legal action followed the legislature's refusal to adopt an earlier decriminalization proposal produced by a study commission including representatives of landlords and tenants.
(1) Writ of possession for the county sheriff to evict the tenant from the leased premises; or
(2) Court order to evict the tenant from the leased premises.
This news from the legislature on a landlord-tenant bill filed by Senator Blake Johnson is decidedly NOT good. It is an attempt to resurrect the practice of criminal evictions in judicial districts where the law has been struck down. Under Senate Bill 25, failure to vacate is still a misdemeanor offense, meaning the landlord gets a taxpayer-funded lawyer to enforce a private contract.
