Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 12, 2016

Governor plans talk on $50 million tax cut

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 5:48 PM

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will outline his plan for a $50 million income tax cut at a news conference Tuesday.

Some of this is positioning. And wishful thinking, I might add.

Revenue growth this year hasn't been robust and Hutchinson has already committed expected general revenue growth to highway construction. He counts, too, on continuation of federal Obamacare money at the current level — a windfall that paid for the state's last couple of tax cuts. Republicans promised to kill this thing if they took control of the White House and Congress, didn't they?

Despite all this uncertainly, there are Republicans such as Sen. Bart Hester who's proposed still more — a $100 million income tax cut. So Hutchinson wants to drive the discussion.

One big question tomorrow is whether the Hutchinson plan will include something for working poor. The last income tax cut omitted any cut in their taxes, under the head-scratching theory that they somehow get plenty of government assistance already. There have been indications that Hutchinson might even get on board a plan originally pushed by Democrats for an earned income tax credit as a means to provide a tax break to working poor. It has proven value as an economic stimulus because it's instantly turned around in commercial transactions, many taxable.

But the recent Democratic scheme to take control of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee threw up a potential political obstacle. It wouldn't do for the Democrats to make it appear that THEY were responsible for a tax break. As it happened, Committee Chair Joe Jett departed the Democratic Party last week for the Republican Party, which left the committee split evenly by party, rather than an 11-member Democratic majority. And now a Republican likely will be in the chair, though Jett has said Speaker Jeremy Gillam made him no promises on that score.

PS: It would seem safe to conclude — wouldn't it? — that Jett was not a part of the committee-packing effort led by House Minority Leader Michael John Gray?

Because the idea has resistance from some important Republican legislative leaders, it will be interesting to see if the governor's plan includes a tax exemption for retired veterans' pensions. Apart from the debate on whether more tax breaks are wise at a time when revenue growth is uncertain and the rest of government is getting by, at best, with 1 percent increases to cover incremental rising expenses, it is  not good tax policy to give one class of taxpayer favored status. What about cops? Firefighters? Ambulance drivers? Teachers in the roughest, poorest schools? The veterans already get tangible benefits for their service, including the pensions.

Also, the value of the vets tax benefit as a population builder isn't likely great. But it is always politically expedient to do something for vets. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, believed to be prepared to take any potential Hutchinson misstep as a lever to run against Hutchinson in the 2018 primary, is pushing the tax cut in between lobbying for unknown clients in private life. That's precisely why he went nuts over the brief Democratic tax committee takeover (even knowing the rules allowed the super majority Republicans to eventually prevail, regardless.)

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • It's official: Mike Huckabee has lost his mind

    Mike Huckabee's plan for winning the Republican presidential nomination is to convince primary voters there's a holy war underway against Christians.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 24, 2015

  • IHOP coming down, but .....

    I always scan the Little Rock City Board for items of interest this week and this one caught my eye: A zoning measure required by a proposal to tear down the IHOP at Markham and University.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 30, 2016

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • World leaders set to meet in Little Rock on resource access and sustainable development

    Next week a series of meetings on the use of technology to tackle global problems will be held in Little Rock by Club de Madrid — a coalition of more than 100 former democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world — and the P80 Group, a coalition of large public pension and sovereign wealth funds founded by Prince Charles to combat climate change. The conference will discuss deploying existing technologies to increase access to food, water, energy, clean environment, and medical care.

  • Tomb to table: a Christmas feast offered by the residents of Mount Holly and other folk

    Plus, recipes from the Times staff.

  • Fake news

    So fed up was young Edgar Welch of Salisbury, N.C., that Hillary Clinton was getting away with running a child-sex ring that he grabbed a couple of guns last Sunday, drove 360 miles to the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., where Clinton was supposed to be holding the kids as sex slaves, and fired his AR-15 into the floor to clear the joint of pizza cravers and conduct his own investigation of the pedophilia syndicate of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

  • Reality TV prez

    There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

  • Arkansas archeologist does his job, is asked to leave

    Amid Department of Arkansas Heritage project.

Visit Arkansas

Warm up in Wine Country this winter

Warm up in Wine Country this winter

Got a case of the winter blues? Mount Magazine State Park and Arkansas's Wine Country have the cure.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation