Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 12, 2016

How Arkansas beat Texas in health care

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Worth reading today is a Houston Chronicle article comparing the well-being of people in Arkansas and Texas thanks to the states' divergent path on adopting the Medicaid expansion enabled by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

Led by Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe and a portion of the ascendant Republican legislative majority, Arkansas adopted a version of Obamacare that has dramatically increased health coverage for its citizens. Texas refused. The figures tell the story. Check this summary from the Chronicle:

460x1240.jpg

There's some irony here as all well know. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, hopes to continue the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, but with new requirements that will, he hopes, reduce state-required matching outlays. By saving money, he means mainly putting cost requirements on the working poor who benefit. That, and even broader changes in the program allowed by Republican control at the national level, could lead to a deterioration of the strong numbers here.

The other big irony is how the Republican Party in Arkansas built its electoral might by running incessantly against the evils of Obamacare, even as it shored up the state budget with federal money that enabled Republican tax cutting. Some of those elected in the Obama-fueled GOP surge are still quite serious about ending the program. So stay tuned

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • The facts on Trump's choice for education secretary

    The Detroit Free Press has had years of watching Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's choice as Education secretary, in action. The picture painted here is not encouraging to those supportive of traditional public education.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 12, 2016

  • Fake news from a former Soviet state

    Some of the fake news that helped Donald Trump this election cycle was just old-fashioned free enterprise, fed in the name of profit by people around the world.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 26, 2016

  • Fidel Castro dies, but what next? UPDATE

    Fidel Castro's death and Donald Trump both raise questions about the future of U.S.-Cuba relations. Also: Tom Cotton is apparently God.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 26, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • World leaders set to meet in Little Rock on resource access and sustainable development

    Next week a series of meetings on the use of technology to tackle global problems will be held in Little Rock by Club de Madrid — a coalition of more than 100 former democratic former presidents and prime ministers from around the world — and the P80 Group, a coalition of large public pension and sovereign wealth funds founded by Prince Charles to combat climate change. The conference will discuss deploying existing technologies to increase access to food, water, energy, clean environment, and medical care.

  • Tomb to table: a Christmas feast offered by the residents of Mount Holly and other folk

    Plus, recipes from the Times staff.

  • Fake news

    So fed up was young Edgar Welch of Salisbury, N.C., that Hillary Clinton was getting away with running a child-sex ring that he grabbed a couple of guns last Sunday, drove 360 miles to the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., where Clinton was supposed to be holding the kids as sex slaves, and fired his AR-15 into the floor to clear the joint of pizza cravers and conduct his own investigation of the pedophilia syndicate of the former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

  • Reality TV prez

    There is almost nothing real about "reality TV." All but the dullest viewers understand that the dramatic twists and turns on shows like "The Bachelor" or "Celebrity Apprentice" are scripted in advance. More or less like professional wrestling, Donald Trump's previous claim to fame.

  • Arkansas archeologist does his job, is asked to leave

    Amid Department of Arkansas Heritage project.

Visit Arkansas

Warm up in Wine Country this winter

Warm up in Wine Country this winter

Got a case of the winter blues? Mount Magazine State Park and Arkansas's Wine Country have the cure.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation