Marijuana commission holds first meeting and selects chair
By Benjamin Hardy
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 4:11 PM
UAMS
CHAIR ELECTED: Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission
met for the first time this afternoon. Appointments to the five-member board were announced by the governor and legislative leaders last week.
The medical marijuana amendment just approved by Arkansas voters created the commission and gave it authority over the licensing of dispensaries and cultivation centers. With a limited number of potentially lucrative licenses to be allocated, the commission's work will be of great interest to both pro-pot and anti-pot groups, as well as entrepreneurs eager to break into the marijuana business. That accounts for the large audience in attendance today, which spilled into the hallway outside the Alcoholic Beverage Control Conference Room.
This first meeting was fairly inconsequential. Commissioners took an oath, elected a chair and heard from staffers at the Department of Finance and Administration and the attorney general's office about the timeline for promulgating rules and compliance with the Freedom of Information Act. The commission set its next meeting — which should prove more substantial — for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Conference Room is located at 1515 West Seventh Street, on the fifth floor of the building.
The medical marijuana commission selected as its chair Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
, the only one of the five members appointed by Governor Hutchinson. Henry-Tillman is a breast cancer specialist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
