No more booze in Cave City

Warm up in Wine Country this winter
Got a case of the winter blues? Mount Magazine State Park and Arkansas's Wine Country have the cure.
in wet Sharp County"We were getting about $200,000 (in sales taxes) last year," Cave City Mayor Ron Burge said. "We'll probably lose around $20,000 (per year)."Might be worth a roadtrip to get one last beer at Flash Market. The watermelons really are the sweetest in Cave City.
Burge said that despite the loss, the 24-hour police presence will remain. ...
It's not just the city sales tax that will be affected, the Batesville Guard Online reported.
Businesses will see loss in revenue as well, possibly affecting their employees.
"We got pretty much until the end of the year to sell what we got," said Sam Johnson, manager of the Flash Market in Cave City. He also said the store will have to cut back on staff as well as hours for employees who remain.
Showing 1-1 of 1
All China needs to do is block shipments of goods headed to America for one…
Right, ConwayMichael, and smart people know that they DON'T KNOW everything and have a natural…
In regards to Mr. Trumps comment "I'm, like, a smart person", smart people don't need…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings