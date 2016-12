Trump tweet costs Lockheed Martin shareholders $4 billion in value

Wikipedia

F-35: Trump crack about plane's cost rocks manufacturer's stock price.

The presidency by social media has its downside, shareholders in a couple of major corporations have learned.about "out of control" costs on the F-35 jet sent manufacturer Lockheed Martin's stock price tumbling, for an aggregate market drop of $4 billion. An earlier Trump tweet aboutprice tag on a new Air Force One had sent that company's stock into a $1 billion fall.Stock prices rise and fall. But I can't help but recall praise last week for Trump's "cautious" and "disciplined" approach. Words have consequences. I bet there are some employees down at the huge— a facility that Arkansas had hoped to heavily subsidize if it could land a new military vehicle contract — who own some of the shares that took a hit.Of course, Trump may be right. The Arkansas legislature, prodded by Gov. Hutchinson, voted an $87 million corporate welfare handout to Lockheed Martin to land a new military vehicle contract. The handout, with interest on the bonds, would have cost the state more than $100 million. but that wasn't enough to make Lockheed sufficiently price competitive with Oshkosh, which won the competition.Hutchinson's praise of Trump also came shortly after his incendiary outreach to— a nifty benefit for Bob Dole's lobbying firm. China wasn't amused. It sent a nuclear-capable bomber over the South China sea as a message to Trump. A state-run Chinese newspaper called Trump "childish and impulsive."