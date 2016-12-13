As expected, a Voter ID amendment is back in the legislative hopper

click to enlarge
State Rep. Mark Lowery
-
BLOCK THAT VOTE!: Rep. Mark Lowery is back with a GOP fave: A voter ID amendment.
of Maumelle has filed a proposed constitutional amendment to require a photo ID to vote
in Arkansas.
It is in keeping with national Republican strategy to erect barriers to voting, barriers that tend to disproportionately impact voter groups — poor and minority, particularly — that lean Democratic.
There is no evidence of voter identification fraud in Arkansas or elsewhere that necessitates this. The legislature passed an earlier voter ID law that was struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court in an opinion written by the late Donald Corbin. High irony that Lowery would be back with vote suppression the day after Corbin's death. The law now allows election officials to request a photo ID — and voters must give a valid address and signature to vote — but they may not be denied a vote or given only a provisional ballot simply for refusal to produce an ID. Famously, Corbin refused to produce an ID when requested in 2014. "I wrote the opinion," he said.
We need more Donnie Corbins and fewer Mark Lowerys. The leadership of the legislature has talked of limiting constitutional amendments to two this session, so there's always a chance that other concerns will push this abiding Republican interest to the side. But vote suppression was successful in Republican-controlled states such as Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio, places where swings for Trump were crucial in the presidential election. (For illustration, see this
.) Trump needed no help in Arkansas, but I guess in Lowery's world, you can't be too careful. Democrats have no voice on the committees that give first review to constitutional amendments, having focused their committee picks elsewhere.
For people who don't have IDs, the ability to prove up a challenged ballot — a trip to the county clerk by the Monday following an election — is all but worthless.
An amendment wouldn't be subject to court constitutional challenge as the earlier law was.