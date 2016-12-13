Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Hackers hit Carroll County sheriff; force $2,400 ransom to unlock computer

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge PAID RANSOM: Sheriff Randy Mayfield.
  • PAID RANSOM: Sheriff Randy Mayfield.
Computer hackers using something known as ransomware hacked into the computer of the Carroll County sheriff and that forced a ransom payment, through electronic currency, of $2,400 for the office to regain control of its computer. Report here from the Harrison Daily Times.

The sheriff's office said the hackers were believed to be in  India or Russia.

The system was hit Dec. 5 and discovered in process before hackers took over all information held by the sheriff's office.

[Sheriff Randy] Mayfield said he told Klatt to contact the state Attorney General and the FBI to find out what they could do. Though none of those officials wanted to tell them in so many words, Mayfield’s office did the only thing it could.

They paid the ransom.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Natural gas pipeline ruptures east of I-30 bridge, closing two miles of Arkansas River

    The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed news that began circulating earlier today: A pipeline carrying natural gas across the Arkansas River ruptured in Little Rock yesterday or over the weekend.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Jun 2, 2015

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Historic Preservation Passport Program

Looking for a new way to explore Arkansas? Visit Arkansas's past with this statewide tour of historic properties.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation